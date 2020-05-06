A tablet, a powerful laptop and two types of headphones are the new products in the Microsoft Surface range.

Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, Surface Headphones 2 and Microsoft Surface Earbuds.

Photo:

Microsoft / Courtesy

This May 6 Microsoft presented its new “toys” in the Surface range, which include a hybrid laptop-tablet -the Surface Go 2 ($ 400) -, the powerful Surface Book 3 laptop (starting at $ 1,600) and two headphones very different, some external and classic, with bow -the Headphones 2 ($ 250) – and other wireless Bluetooth -the Surface Earbuds ($ 200), which aspire to compete with Apple AirPods and Google Pixel Buds-.

Desed today these Surface devices and accessories can already be ordered in some countries, including the United States. In a statement, Microsoft explains that its new gadgets are “designed to help you work, learn, connect and play from anywhere.”

“The way we work, connect, and learn continues to change in front of us. Our devices have become our window to the world: our office, our school and our social space, ”the statement read, highlighting the leadership of personal computers with Windows operating system, the same that runs throughout the Surface range. .

In addition, Microsoft is committed to mobility in its new devices and to work from home.

“The new Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, Surface Headphones 2, Surface Earbuds and accessories are designed to help you with whatever you need from anywhere – a concept that takes on new weight since we started working with these products. Instead of planes, cafes and offices, we are moving from working at home (home office) to the kitchen table to the living room armchair, but our need for devices that keep us productive and connected has never been greater, ”says the release.

“Our goal is to design a Surface for each person, for each work style and even for each location, ranging from the most portable to the highest-performing. We want to give them devices that can adapt to each context as fast as you can to take them from work to play, and everything in between ”, they explain.

Here you can find more information about each new product in the Microsoft Surface range:

Surface Go 2 – $ 400 – features a lightweight and portable design.

Surface Book 3 – starting at $ 1,600 – is the most powerful laptop ever made by Microsoft. Designed for professionals who need the performance of a desktop computer.

The Surface Headphones 2 – $ 250 – and Surface Earbuds – $ 200 – complete the Surface experience.

The Surface Dock 2, and the Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub multi-port are accessories to connect different devices.

.