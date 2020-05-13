Microsoft has made a series of premieres in recent days, such as the arrival of the Project xCloud beta to Spain, its video game streaming service that allows users to enjoy their favorite Xbox titles through their mobile, computer, console or television. But it is not the last thing that has come, since the company has recently launched its family safety app both for Android and iOS devices, and at Andro4all we explain how can you test it.

Last March the company announced Microsoft Family Safety, a new application to help protect what matters most with digital and physical security. Now, the company has confirmed through its official blog, that this new application is already available in testing phase for both Android and iOS devices. With families working from home and studying, the use of computers and electronic devices has increased, so from Microsoft they have looked for ways to guarantee that the whole family is safe. For example, Microsoft Family Safety helps facilitate a dialogue with your children about the time they spend on their devices and the type of content they are watching.

Family safety app provides transparency on where everyone spends time when they surf and it allows you to create flexible schedules to get more time for other things. In the same way, it also helps you stay connected even when you’re separated with location sharing. In addition, with Microsoft Family Safety, family members can manage their data and information and with whom they are shared. The company has clarified that they work 24 hours to protect the information and has also confirmed that do not sell user data.

How to get the Microsoft Family Security App

Among the features of Microsoft Family Safety is the possibility of locate loved ones by sharing the location, choose the right content for your children by being able to set limits, filters and a series of content controls, set a screen time limit to prevent them from spending more time than they should, and develop healthy digital habits through activity reports. With the latter you can see screen time, what kids do online, the main websites that are visited, etc.

This test version of Microsoft Family Safety is now available for Android and iOS, and serves to collect feedback of those who try it in order to continue improving the experience before launching the final version in the coming months, which, once ready, can be downloaded completely free from the app stores. To participate in this phase, the first thing to do is complete a formOnce done, Microsoft will contact you with instructions to download this version of the application.

Microsoft has also confirmed that they have limited availability for all users, so anyone can participate. By testing it, participants gain early access to app one and can help shape the product by sharing their impressions of their usage experience. The company also look for families with children of all ages to join this testing phase, since the objective is that of family security.

