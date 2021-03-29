Microsoft launches ION v1, an identity platform on the BTC mainnet

Computer software giant Microsoft has implemented a decentralized identifier (DID) network on the Bitcoin network. The organization broke this news through a blog post on March 25, noting that the launch of its proprietary blockchain-based identity platform dubbed ION comes after four years of work. This platform reportedly aims to help individuals and businesses create new business opportunities by placing them at the center of the applications, services, and digital exchanges that power their everyday lives.

According to the blog post, Microsoft implemented an ION node in its production infrastructure to support the new network. The company is working with other companies and organizations to configure additional nodes. According to Microsoft, ION responds directly to its users as it does not rely on trusted parties, validators, or government tokens. ION is an open and permissionless system. As such, anyone can run a node and help strengthen the network.

Among the ION DID applications, Microsoft mentioned that users can use them to issue verifiable credentials. These include diplomas, membership cards, and event tickets, among other documents.

More work to do

Explaining the next move after the release of ION v1, Microsoft said it is now looking to work on optimizing the ION node deployment and integrating other vital features into the network. These include providing a lightweight node configuration to facilitate node operation, adding support for Ed25519 and BLS12-381 keys, and allowing ION’s decentralized DID directory to be queried based on DID type.

The company acknowledges that the launch of ION v1 is a big step and stated that the deployment of the network is the first step in a journey of a thousand miles.

While Microsoft is bullish on the use of blockchain for identity purposes, it is more preserved than other uses of blockchain, especially when it comes to issuing coins.

Speaking at an online conference hosted by the Bank for International Settlements, Microsoft Chairman Brad Smith said:

The money supply should be managed almost uniquely by an entity that is accountable to the public and really thinks only of the public interest, and that means governments. I myself am not a huge fan of encouraging or asking or wanting us to participate in coin issuance.

