Microsoft launches a new Windows Feature Experience Pack

Microsoft has released a new Windows Feature Experience Pack for Windows 10 test channels, the beta of version 21H1 that should arrive in final version between May and June, and the preview of 21H2 for launch next fall.

The Windows Feature Experience Pack that we are dealing with is not exciting because of what it includes, but it is because of what it supposes. new method to release software updates. A critical section in Windows that Microsoft has not finished solving and regular updates are better known for what they break than for what they solve.

This one in particular only offers a change with hyperlinks in the Input Method Editor (IME) and joins the other two features of the first installment, not exciting:

The Windows screen clipping tool now allows you to create a clipping and paste it directly into a folder on your computer using File Explorer. The Windows touch keyboard now allows you to use split keyboard mode on a tablet in portrait orientation (previously this was limited to landscape positions). Windows Feature Experience Pack

There was a time when major Windows updates were delivered through “Service Packs” that former Windows users will remember well. The arrival of Windows 10 changed the development model to a “Windows as a service” with the anticipation of two annual version releases as a continuous release or rolling release also used by GNU / Linux distributions.

We have talked about it ad nauseam. We have seen for some time that Microsoft was not going to be able to carry out the initial model and the change in strategy had to come hastily. And back to the past.

The idea with these “Windows experience features” is interesting. It is developed independently of the operating system itself. In theory, this means that these updates for certain applications and built-in features can be rolled out more frequently outside of the normal Windows release cycle.

This could make the main Windows feature updates were more efficient and easier to testas they will focus only on the core functionality of the operating system. At the same time, this could make Microsoft more agile in addressing bugs, just as it currently does with security patches and drivers.

The new Windows Feature Experience Pack is cumulative with the previous one and can be installed through Windows Update for Insiders who are testing the next two versions of Windows 10. We will see if Microsoft definitely bets on them, in future installments we see more exciting features and they become a formula to improve the entire ecosystem.