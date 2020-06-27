Thanks to Microsoft’s new free Windows File Recovery tool, we will be able to recover those lost files from our computer after a system failure or even after a wrong hard disk cleaning.

Microsoft has just made publicly available a new free data recovery app that we can use to recover those files that have been previously deleted and that is compatible with both documents, photos and videos, among others.

It is now available to download the new free application for Windows 10 called Windows File Recovery and it is basically a lifelong file recovery tool compatible with Windows and created by Microsoft itself.

It is a command line tool that will help us to recover all kinds of files such as documents, photos, videos and even recover deleted data from a connected camera or SD card, although unfortunately the network drives are not compatible.

It will not only allow us to recover files that we have already deleted, but also after having mistakenly cleaned our hard drive.

Although the operation is simple, Microsoft has a support document where you can learn how to use the tool, it will give you to understand all the recovery modes available and a series of command lines that you can use if you have never moved with this type of tools.

In the description of the application you can read that “Windows File Recovery can help you recover your personal data. For photos, documents, videos and more, Windows File Recovery supports many types of files to help you ensure that your data is not permanently lost. ”

Compatible extensions include JPEG, PDF, PNG, MPEG, Office, MP3, MP4, or ZIP And as we have said, it can also recover data from hard drives, USB and memory cards.

[Vía: betanews]