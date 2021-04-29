Microsoft joins Epic and lowers the Windows Store commission from 30 to 12% | Industry

Microsoft has announced that it is reducing the commission it charges developers to sell their games and apps on its store, putting more pressure on Valve and Steam.

The war of commissions in the video game market, is far from over. Since Epic opened its Epic Games Store, charging only a 12% commission to developers, Microsoft has shown its support for this initiative. Many demanded that he do the same, and here it is.

Microsoft today announced in a statement that reduces the commission for the Windows Store, now called the Microsoft Store, from 30% to 12%, the same as Epic Games Store.

It is a clear challenge to Valve and its Steam store, What does he charge 30% commission, considered abusive by small developers, who sell little and see how 1 in 3 euros is taken by Valve. Companies that develop games as a service also complain because even micropayments have a 30% commission.

Steam’s standard commission is 30%, but a few months ago it decided to lower it to 25% for games that have raised more than $ 10 million, and to 20% if they win more than 50 million. Measure that was criticized by indie developers, as the games more rich they are the ones that pay less commission, when it should be the other way around, according to them.

Valve argues that your Steam platform is not just a game store. It offers online play, chat, forums, streaming, cooperative remote play, community, mod tools, and many other features and tools.

With a commission of just 12%, Epic and Microsoft hope to attract more developers to their store, but gamers have a hard time leaving Steam. Not only because they prefer to have the games on a single platform, but because of the aforementioned extra services that are not in the other stores.

In the case of Microsoft, your Microsoft Store doesn’t have a good reputation among gamers because it is very little customizable (for example, it hides the installation folders from you and it is difficult to know where the games are), and the UWP API for developing games is not to everyone’s liking. Some titles require Windows 10, but there are gamers who still use Windows 7 and 8.

In the statement, Microsoft also announces a complete overhaul of the Windows Store, with more facilities for developers to upload their apps even from the browser, or to sell within games. In addition, it will also incorporate improvements that it will announce in the coming months.

Clarify that this commission reduction from 30 to 12% only applies to PC games, not the Xbox ones. On the console, that 30% commission will continue to be maintained, which Sony and Nintendo also apply. It is considered a different market, since the companies invest a lot of money in the development of the consoles and sell them almost at cost price (or less), and therefore there are higher commissions.