The United States is in troubled times due to a latent problem that they have not known (or have not wanted) to solve, since the country declared independence from the United Kingdom, almost 250 years ago. The racial conflict It has come to the fore these days with the death of George Floyd, and it has exploded in the hands of technology companies.

First it was IBM, then Amazon, and now Microsoft: the three tech giants have stopped selling their facial recognition software to the police and other United States security agencies.

IBM has been the strongest, announced that it stops developing facial recognition software, because it does not see it as ethical. Amazon announced that it prohibits its use by the police for a year, and today it has been Microsoft that also stops selling it to the authorities, until there is a law “that adjusts to human rights”, which regulates the issue.

They sold us the facial recognition as something practical and wonderful but, look where, when the United States cries out for racial justice, now it turns out that it is not perfect.

Yes, it is very practical to unlock our mobile or to identify family and friends in our photos, but in certain hands it can become a weapon of power and oppression. Why facial recognition has two very serious problems, that no one had taken seriously … until now. Business, on the technological side, and comfort, on the user side, seemed more important …

The first problem is that software of this type in the hands of the police and governments, endangers the privacy of citizens. The American police are using facial recognition to identify people who participate in the demonstrations for racial equality, and this information can be used for political purposes.

On the other hand, several studies have shown that facial recognition software has racial biases: It fails more when it tries to identify black people, producing many more false positives. In today’s tense environment, companies fear that some false identification will turn against them.

We must praise that giants like Microsoft, IBM or Amazon have decided to ban their facial recognition software in cases where the privacy of citizens is not guaranteed. But they should also explain why, If your software is unethical or imperfect, you have been selling it smoothly and without remorse of conscience until now…