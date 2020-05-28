It’s barely a few hours ago that Microsoft has started releasing the latest Windows 10 update, the May 2020 Update, and he has already had to investigate various problems encountered. At least a dozen.

The problems under investigation, reporter first by ZDNet, they have to do mainly with controllers. As we can see on the Microsoft documentation pages, they affect the connection of Bluetooth devices, audio drivers, mouse input or display adapter drivers.

Much of the problems detected have to do with drivers

Some of these research problems, as recorded in the information provided by the company, they even cause blue screenshots during or after the installation of Windows 10 2004.

Quiet update expected

Problems are practically inevitable when we talk, above all, about important updates. Tests are done, of course, but it is very difficult to detect and resolve all the errors it may contain.

With Windows 10 2004, however, a calmer deployment was expected keeping in mind that Microsoft spent an extra six months testing the update with users signed on to Windows Insiders. It was not so.

For most problems, Microsoft recommends not trying to update manually using the ‘Update Now’ button or the ‘Media Creation Tool’

Despite the fact that one of the problems does not present major complications and seems easily solvable, the remaining nine are clearly critical considering that they add this note: “We recommend that you do not attempt to update manually using the Update Now button or the Media Creation Tool until this issue has been resolved.”.

We will see if Microsoft manages to solve all these problems and does not have to add more to the list. However, history repeats itself.

