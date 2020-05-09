“We know we have to offer something at a compelling price,” says the console’s director of development.

We already know what Xbox Series X looks like. We also know many of its features, and we’ve even seen a presentation of third-party games on the console. NowWhat about the price?On the occasion of his interview for Eurogamer, the director of development for Xbox Series X,Jason Ronald, He has spoken about the price of the console and, very much in line with what Phil Spencer said a month and a half ago, he assures that they have a price in mind, although they will be flexible when it comes to modifying it.

When asked by the British media aboutWhat is the price that users can expectAt the console premiere, Ronald commented: “I think Phil has been quite transparent.We have designed the console with a price in mind. We trust the system we have designed, but at the same time,we will be giles with the priceThus, although Microsoft is already clear about the price of its console, they are open to make adjustments and changes depending on the situation, to be agile with it.

Of course, the console has been produced since its inception with a target figure, as usual, and in Microsoftfully trust the chosen price:“The bottom line is that we have designed the system with a price in mind, and this has influenced the overall architecture of the system. As lifelong players, and as developers, we always want more and more. But at the same time, we know thatwe have to offer something at a convincing price, that people around the world accept and can afford. So that has been key in the system. And being honest,we are very excited for all that we have includedwithin its form factor. “

From what you see,at Microsoft they think they have found the right price, and in March Phil Spencer was already talking about having a winning plan for his console. We will see if this price adjusts or not to the demand of the players when they finally announce it in the next dates, now that they have confirmed that there will be Xbox Series X events every month until its launch. But in the meantime, here are all the Inside Xbox announcements for May, in case you missed any.

