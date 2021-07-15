Microsoft introduces Windows in the cloud for teleworkers

(Bloomberg) – Microsoft Corp. unveiled a new way to purchase its flagship Windows operating system, delivering software via the cloud from company data centers to users’ personal computers or tablets.

The cloud-based product, called Windows 365, frees businesses and users from having to install Windows and its various applications, data, and settings on each computer. It will be a good option for employees working remotely, as well as interns or contractors who need a quick, temporary setup that can be easily removed when their services are terminated, Microsoft vice president Jared Spataro said in an interview.

The software will work on devices running Android, Google, or iOS and Apple Inc.’s Mac operating systems. Windows 365 targets users who just want to click to set up their cloud-based service, Spataro said. Microsoft will charge a fee. monthly fee per user and there will be three preset tiers based on storage and throughput, although that can be more specifically customized for different prices. Users can scale up and down without having to buy a new computer, and they can also choose between Windows 10 and the next version, Windows 11, when it becomes available in the coming months.

“What if I’m a software development and testing professional and I have a pretty nice setup here in the office, but I want work flexibility and work from home too?” Spataro said, explaining one of the uses for the product. “Does that mean that my company has to pay for the same type of installation at home?” A survey conducted by Microsoft this year revealed that 73% of workers want flexible work options to remain after the pandemic.

Windows 365, not to be confused with Microsoft 365 or Office 365, goes on sale August 2. Microsoft announced the product Wednesday at its Inspire partner conference.

The company also lowered fees for its AppSource and Azure Marketplace commercial software marketplaces, where partners sell their products to Microsoft customers. Partners will now have to pay Microsoft 3% of what they raise instead of the previous 20%.

The company will also introduce a new collection of cloud software – Microsoft’s Cloud for Sustainability – that will help customers meet carbon reduction targets. A preview of the product will be presented in the coming months, allowing users to track and reduce emissions.

