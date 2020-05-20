Digital companies are taking advantage to improve their services during the COVID-19 pandemic and Now Microsoft has presented Fluid Components in the framework of Build 2020.

Fluid Components is a set of blocks that can be inserted and edited in Office documents, Microsoft Teams, Outlook emails and the other company applications. The idea is for real-time edits to be established between applications. Thus, we find tables, graphs and task lists that can be edited, for example, in Excel and shared in real time with Word.

Also, this new Office 365 feature has collaborative support and the content creator (block) is fully capable of controlling the type of access other participants have, such as offering only read or write permission to other team members.

Improving collaborative work

Microsoft explains that Fluid Components is derived from Fluid Framework, a set of tools that serve to improve collaborative work, so to be able to use this new tool it is necessary to have the Office 365 business subscription.

According to a company statement:

“The Fluid Components are a mere instance of what is possible with the Fluid Framework. It goes beyond a single document, as teams can work together through different applications. Over time, the Fluid Framework will continue to evolve as we create more components and give the green light to more applications that support blocks, such as Microsoft Teams. ”

The company explains that they are in the early stages of the Fluid Framework, but it is important that Microsoft users know the possibilities that this new way of working in blocks that the company offers.

“These experiences will be available in preview for those with a Microsoft 365 business license in the coming months, beginning with the targeted launch,” the company explains.

