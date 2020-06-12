It is a measure in response to demands for racial justice and against police brutality in the United States.

The American multinational Microsoft followed this Thursday the steps of IBM and Amazon and announced that Nor will it sell its facial recognition technology to the police., in response to the demands for racial justice and against police brutality in the United States derived of the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of an agent in Minneapolis.

“Currently, we do not sell our facial recognition technology to the United States Police departments and we will continue to do so. until there is a strong human rights-based law in the country, “the Redmond, Washington-based company said in a statement.

Microsoft’s response comes the same week that two other tech giants, IBM and Amazon, announced similar measures: in the case of IBM completely withdrawing from the facial recognition business; and in the Amazon, banning sales of its technology to the Police for one year.

Last year, San Francisco became the first major city to ban all local agencies, including the Police, the use of facial recognition techniques, increasingly used by the authorities to identify criminals but criticized by organizations for civil rights.

Governments and agencies from around the world for years using facial recognition techniques (capable of identifying individuals using artificial intelligence) for tasks such as detecting criminals, assisting in the search for missing minors or preventing document fraud.

However, civil rights groups claim that this technology invades the privacy of citizens excessively, to At the same time, it can perpetuate police biases against ethnic minorities, as it has been proven that it is more prone to error with people with dark skin.

