Microsoft has taken its time but finally announces a 64-bit version of OneDrive for Windows 10 | Technology

Surprisingly, Microsoft has issued an official statement announcing the availability of a new 64-bit OneDrive synchronization client for Windows, something that the community had been demanding for the last seven years.

After years where the user community has been demanding that Microsoft launch a 64-bit version of the OneDrive application for Windows 10, finally those of Redmond have just announced the availability of said version, for now only in a previous version although you already have it to be able to download.

In an official publication, Microsoft has announced that the 64-bit OneDrive sync for Windows is finally in public preview. They state that “we know this has been a highly anticipated and highly requested feature, and we are delighted that it is available for early access.”

They provide a direct link so you can download the 64-bit version to use with OneDrive work, school and home accounts. If you click on the link we have provided, the download will start automatically.

Remember that for it to work you must have 64-bit Windows, and Redmond is already working on a 64-bit version for ARM as confirmed Omar shahine, Microsoft vice president of product for OneDrive.

64-bit #OneDrive sync now available. And before you ask we are working on ARM.https: //t.co/ywFD53Rr7V – Omar Shahine 💉 (@OmarShahine) April 8, 2021

When you download it, you just have to make sure that the version of OneDrive that you are installing is the same version that you currently have or a more recent one. Redmond claims that once the 64-bit OneDrive client is commercially available, it will automatically replace the preview version they are now providing.

In order for you to understand the importance of the availability of this 64-bit version, the user community has been demanding that Microsoft launch the new version. And it is that the current 32-bit client had begun to show certain signs of weakness, especially in regards to performance issues when trying to sync large amounts of files.

In theory, this new 64-bit version should solve all these performance problems, optimizing the available resources better.