Microsoft has patented a curious solution for under-screen cameras on mobiles

This new Microsoft patent uses four monochrome cameras camouflaged under its logo.

The main drawback of the Microsoft Surface Duo is your camera system, something that Microsoft wants to fix in the following versions with a new patent for under-screen cameras for your mobile devices.

Microsoft plans a new Surface with 4 cameras under the screen

As we can read in the German medium Let’s Go Digital the American giant has developed a patent for your future Android devices that integrates the cameras under the screen just below the brand logo.

How to use your Android mobile apps on a Windows 10 PC

This new patent, which has been baptized as “Logo Camera”, uses a system by which they are placed four cameras under the screen, each with its own color filter: blue, green, red and yellow. These work as filters for capturing light and will allow us improve the quality of the photographs we take in low light conditions.

This means that each of these four monochrome cameras is ready for capture light and information in a different tonality and that each of these sensors is configured to optimize certain colors. Also, adding a fourth color (yellow) to the standard RGB colors (red, green and blue) will show us a much wider range of colors.

As they are located under the Microsoft logo, it will be displayed by default and as soon as the camera is activated, it will disappear and the shutter will be activated of the lenses to take pictures and videos.

In order to implement this camera under the screen on the front of the device, you must perform several small holes (1 millimeter) in the panel so that light can pass through them. As the cameras will be located under the brand logo, it will never disappear and will be like a hole in a color screen.

This patented technology could also be used for a rear camera, although more details about this functionality have not yet been revealed.

Android tablets not working: a user has created the ultimate tablet experience for Microsoft

Finally, it should be noted that this technology could also be implemented in other devices such as laptops o Tablets PC 2 in 1 like the Surface Go and Surface Pro.

Related topics: Microsoft, Mobile

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join