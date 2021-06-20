Microsoft has begun to denounce websites that show how to install or use Windows 11 | Technology

Although it has taken a few days to take action, Microsoft has begun to denounce the websites that offer Windows 11, or explain how to download and install it.

If anyone had doubts about the authenticity of Windows 11 preview that was leaked last week, those doubts are suddenly dispelled.

It took a while to show signs of life, but finally Microsoft has reacted to the leak of the preview version of Windows 11. And its actions show that it is an authentic version, It is not a fake as some claimed.

According to betanews account, Microsoft lawyers have begun to send denial letters to websites that offer this preview version of Windows 11 for download.

He has even acted against the websites that explain how to download and install this version, even if they do not host it on their servers.

The Japanese website Beebom has received this request, which has been made public. Thanks to that you can see the confirmation that this leaked version of Windows 11 is real:

“The Beebom.com article is distributing the Windows 11 ISO (copyrighted by Microsoft). Please remove your article from the search. This is a leaked copy of the unreleased Windows 11.”

Microsoft lawyers do their job, but considering that this Windows 11 ISO is already circulating through the main BitTorrent networks and similar, it is like putting doors to the field.

Luckily these moments of uncertainty will end on June 24, date on which Microsoft will officially introduce Windows 11. Supposedly we can download and install it that same day.

Windows 11 will incorporate a new Start menu, new toolbar, new interface, and improvements in its operation, among other novelties.

Thanks to this leaked version, the minimum requirements necessary to use Windows 11 are already known, which will not pose any problem for computers manufactured in the last two decades.

The arrival of Windows 11 has caused surprise, because when it launched Windows 10 Microsoft assured that “there would be no more Windows”, by becoming an operating system as a service.

We assume that, like Android or iOS, Microsoft also wants to use a numbering, although it will not change every year as in mobile operating systems.

You may also want to leave behind the mental association users have with Windows 10 and the bugs that have caused so much trouble.