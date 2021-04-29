Microsoft goes for Steam and cuts to 12% the commission that remains for each video game purchased in the Microsoft Store

Microsoft has just announced an interesting move for the PC gaming industry. If so far Microsoft kept a 30% commission for each purchase made through the Microsoft Store, from next August 1 said commission will be reduced to 12%.

The goal is to attract developers to the Microsoft store and stand up to Steam, the giant of PC games, which today keeps 30% of every purchase made on its platform (although it is decreasing until it reaches 20% as the game sells more).

The commission is the crux of the matter

To date, any developer who sells a game through the Microsoft Store keeps 70% of the price, while Microsoft keeps 30%. That is, for a game that costs 60 euros, the developer receives 42 euros and Microsoft keeps 18 euros. With the new commission, the same developer would keep 52.8 euros and Microsoft would receive 7.2 euros. A substantial change.

In this way, Microsoft equals Epic Games, which also keeps 12% of the price of each game and, on paper, it is proposed as a juicier alternative for developers compared to Steam. Valve’s platform keeps 30%, commission that is reduced to 25% for games that sell between 10 and 50 million dollars and to 20% for those that sell more than 50 million dollars.

In the words of Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios, “Game developers are at the center of bringing great games to our players, and we want them to succeed on our platformsWith this move, Microsoft aspires to offer “a clear and untethered revenue share” so that developers can “bring more games to more players and achieve greater commercial success by doing so.”

And it is that according to a study by the Game Developers Conference (GDC) published just yesterday, only 3% of developers believe the 30/70 ratio is justified. This claim is based on a survey of more than 3,000 developers and industry professionals.

Commissions have long been the subject of controversy. Without going any further, ‘Fortnite’ was removed from Google Play and the App Store for implementing its own payment gateway (something that goes against the rules of both stores) for, thus, avoid 30% commission that Apple and Google keep the price of microtransactions and purchases.

In that sense, Google said that it would reduce the commission from 30% to 15% for those developers who generate less than a million a year (99%, according to Google). This same policy is also found in the Apple store.

More information | Xbox