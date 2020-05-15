Lots of free time at home? Maybe this is a good time to learn some useful skills for the future, like cloud storage or data analysis. Read: Mining to revive 2.6 million jobs

This year the technology services company Microsoft announced an investment of 1,100 million dollars in Mexico that will be applied in the next five years.

The investment plan is focused on technology education and training, and contemplates the creation of three physical laboratories, and virtual classrooms in collaboration with public universities in the country, to provide an educational platform focused on the development of digital skills from which a million people in Mexico.

The virtual classroom program is a program of four or five different topics that include innovation, cloud technologies, and more, “shared Roberto de la Mora, Microsoft Chief Technology Officer.

“On the education platform that Microsoft has, people get on and we bring an instructor, we share the material, we have a complete virtual class. And we started to advance in each one of those topics until they are completed and when they are completed they gives a certificate to each of the participants who completed the full course, “he explained.

Any student or research professor who certifies that he is part of any educational program endorsed by the Ministry of Education will be able to access the virtual classroom for free.

The call to register for the virtual classroom programs is in force at: www.microsoft.com/es-xl/education/educators/training-and-community.

.