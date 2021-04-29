Microsoft follows the Epic Games Store: Reduce its commission

Rumors sounded pointing to a reduction in commission that Microsoft charges in its application and multimedia content store, the Microsoft Store, and these have finally been confirmed. Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, has been in charge of announcing that, as of August 1, the commission of said store will be reduced, and that it will go from 30% to 12%, which means that developers will spend from charging 70% to getting 88%.

It is important to note that this change will affect PC games, and that with this movement the Microsoft Store is clearly moving away from Steam, that continues to charge a 30% commission, and approaches the Epic Games Store, which had already been charging only 12% to developers. The issue of commissions for using a certain platform or digital distribution store is already very hackneyed, but in the case of Microsoft it deserves an explanation.

As most of our readers will know, the revenue for the Redmond giant comes mostly from from other business unitsIn other words, it is not a company that depends entirely, or mostly, on the Microsoft Store, which, however, does happen with Steam. This means that, for Microsoft, it is “easier” to give up that 18% commission that means going down from 30% to 12%, and in general the same applies to Epic Games, who has his real “chicken in Fortnite of the golden eggs ».

Lowering the commission may help more and more games enter the Microsoft Store, but does this represent some real benefit to the user? It’s a good question, and the answer is generally no. If Microsoft, Epic Games or any other company with a digital distribution platform reduce their commission will not make the games cheaper, and in fact it can end up having negative consequences, since to maintain a good platform you need to have an adequate income , and with a competition that encourages you.

Giving away games, reducing commissions and other similar tactics they are perfectly legal, but you can’t use them to forget about improving, and boosting, your platform. Microsoft is aware of this, and that is why it has announced important improvements that will come to its store.

These are the news that will arrive at the Microsoft Store

One of the most important news that Microsoft has confirmed, and that will arrive this year in its application store, is a new installation system and content download. This system will allow you to download games and other applications and content to much higher speed, and with superior stability.

If Microsoft keeps its promises, we will enjoy a significant quantitative and qualitative leap in the experience of using its app store. Downloading games and content will be a faster, less tedious and less complicated process, and this could make more and more users start looking at the Microsoft Store with different eyes.

On the other hand, it is also said that the Redmond giant is preparing an important facelift that will improve the interface of the Microsoft Store, and that it will bet on a cleaner and more attractive aesthetic that will also be in line with the Fluent Design language. We do not know when that new interface will be integrated, but everything seems to indicate that it could go by the end of the year.

To this day, Microsoft remains one of the companies who is stronger betting on gaming on PC, and DirectX 12 Agility is undoubtedly one of the best exponents of that reality. It will be interesting to see how PC gaming developments evolve in the coming years.