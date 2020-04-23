The new Microsoft Flight Simulator It is one of the most anticipated games of 2020 – still without a specific date -, mainly by those who had the opportunity to play the original titles since the 80s. Those of Redmond promise an immense experience in every way, starting with a visual section worthy of the time in which we live. However, that means that your computer must meet certain requirements to be able to run it.

Your computer needs 150 GB free to install the game

After months waiting for the information, the company finally shared the specifications. minimum, recommended and ideal with which it will be possible to run Microsoft Flight Simulator. Although you don’t need a high-end computer, at least not to enjoy an acceptable experience, you should bear in mind that you will probably have to free up space on your storage system, because the game requires 150 GB free.

It is not a smaller quantity, obviously, but it is understood by the quantity of textures. Asobo Studio, the French team behind the development of Microsoft Flight Simulator, is using Bing’s satellite imagery to create the vast settings. In total they will be available 2 million cities and up to 45,000 airports; just brutal. In addition, the title will offer a wide variety of aircraft, from small light aircraft to commercial aircraft. Below are the requirements:

Minima

Operating system: Windows 10 (Update November 2019)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel i5-4460

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 570 or NVIDIA GTX 770

VRAM: 2 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 150 GB

Bandwidth: 5 MB

Recommended

Operating system: Windows 10 (Update November 2019)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel i5-8400

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 590 or NVIDIA GTX 970

VRAM: 4GB

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 150 GB

Bandwidth: 20 MB

Ideals

Operating system: Windows 10 (Update November 2019)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X or Intel i7-9800X

GPU: AMD Radeon VII or NVIDIA RTX 2080

VRAM: 8 GB

RAM: 32 GB

Storage: 150 GB

Bandwidth: 50 MB

Surely you are wondering the following: why do they recommend an internet speed? The entire Microsoft Flight Simulator map weighs just over 2 Petabytes, a figure that nobody has on their personal computer. To solve that obstacle, the stage will be processed in real time on Microsoft Azure serversSo your PC will only be in charge of downloading the temporary files that are required depending on the area you are flying over.

👇 More in Explica.co