Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most ambitious titles on the way to Xbox One and PC. The project in charge of Asobo Studios has generated high expectations for the scope and dimensions it will have.

If you are excited about this release and plan to enjoy it on PC, there is something important that you should know before its release. Microsoft and Asobo Studios today revealed the system requirements for playing it on computers.

You will need a PC like this to play Microsoft Flight Simulator

There is good news for players waiting for Microsoft Flight Simulator, as the game will be able to run with various settings depending on the experience you want or can have.

Despite the large scale of the game, you won’t necessarily need a team with the best components to run it. The companies shared the game’s minimum, recommended, and ideal requirements. You can meet them under:

Minimum requirements

CPU: Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel i5-4460

Memory: 8 GB of RAM and 2 GB VRAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 770 or Radeon RX 570

Bandwidth: 5 Mbps

Storage: 150 GB

Recommended requirements

CPU: Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel i5-8400

Memory: 16 GB of RAM and 4 GB VRAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 or Radeon RX 590

Bandwidth: 20 Mbps

Storage: 150 GB

Ideal requirements

CPU: Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X or Intel i7-9800X

Memory: 32 GB of RAM and 8 GB VRAM

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2080 or Radeon VII

Bandwidth: 50 Mbps

Storage: 150 GB (SSD drive recommended)

Asobo Studios previously revealed their intentions to enable VR support in the PC version of the game. However, the implementation of such technology is not fully confirmed, so we will have to wait to see if it will come true.

What is already a fact is that the title will be more realistic than past installments and that it will have all the airports in the world, which were designed to look as they are seen in the real world.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is in development for Xbox One and PC. It is scheduled to launch sometime this year. Here you will find more news about the title.

