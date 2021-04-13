Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox is coming imminently

When Microsoft announced the return of Flight SimulatorAfter 14 years without a new version, they assured that it would be available for both PC and Xbox. In the first case, it was released on August 18, 2020, becoming a complete success with the critics and in sales.

In the case of Xbox, no announcement was made regarding specific release dates. Microsoft promised the release of the version for Xbox series x Y S series for Summer 2021, but we still don’t have a firm release date. The status of the version for Xbox One it is even more uncertain, without any date.

But all this could change soon. The appearance of the rating PEGI —European rating system for video game content and entertainment software — could be the first major confirmation that it is finally yet to come.

According to Videostandards, Microsoft Flight Simulator in order to Xbox One has received a rating for all ages. Although it has a release date of March 31, which is not correct, this would mean that the development of the video game is apparently ready, and it would be out shortly.

That would be aligned with the promised date of “summer 2021”, we only have to know when and if, perhaps, it is a little earlier than expected, which would be a great joy for millions of fans of the game who are waiting for it. Xbox.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Flight Simulator 2020, the first for consoles

Flight Simulator 2020 It will be the first version that will arrive for consoles, so it is normal that its launch is taking so long. Adapting the video game to consoles, especially considering how much power it requires to function, is not easy. Still the Xbox series x would have the ability to run it in 4K, with 1080p versions for the X series and the Xbox One.

It has also been rumored, thanks to a leak, the support of virtual reality in the version for consoles of Flight Simulator, which arrived on PC in December 2020. References have been found among the beta code, although this is not confirmation of any kind. Above all because Microsoft has not announced official support for VR glasses.

What we do know is that Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox consoles you will have the same number and frequency of constant updates of the terrain of the world on which you can fly. The company has made improvements in this regard, practically from the day after its original launch.

More on this topic