Microsoft that will appear on the market during the last months of 2020 will use real flight data following the cycle of the regulated AIRAC system that collects it every 28 days. “data-reactid =” 12 “> The Microsoft flight simulator that will appear on the market During the last months of 2020, it will use real flight data following the cycle of the regulated AIRAC system that collects it every 28 days.

PlayeroneMicrosoft Flight Simulator 2020 will be one of the closest simulators to reality close to becoming “an exact copy of the real world”. “Data-reactid =” 13 “> As reported by the Playerone site, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will be one of simulators closer to reality close to becoming “an exact copy of the real world”.

To achieve this, the program will take true flight data, according to Damien Cuzaco, who is the main designer of the game, who seeks to become the best simulator in the world.

Within the eighth chapter of the Feature Discovery series, the developer team explains how data collection in real time will make a difference within the program.

The company’s flight simulator will record weather information such as waypoints, communication frequencies, controlled airspaces, and SID and STAR procedures.

On the other hand, the company that will deliver the flight information will be NAVBLUE, who will lend the software and update the information for the players every 28 days.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will use real flight data

Plus

Additionally, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will offer in-game weather update similar to what happens in the real world.

To all of the above we must add that the locations of the planes that will be reflected in the game will be the same that we can observe in airspace.

The difference that the Microsoft simulator will offer compared to others, is that all these implementations will be integrated into the video game without the need for extra payments.

Finally, the company has not yet released an official date for the game’s release, but it is expected to appear on the market in late 2020.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will use real flight data appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 34 “> The post Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will use real flight data appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.