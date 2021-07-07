Microsoft fixes the serious PrintNightmare vulnerability in all Windows versions, update it | Technology

PrintNightmare is the new nightmare of Windows users, this vulnerability appeared in Windows 7 and since then it has endangered users’ computers. Microsoft has finally released a patch to combat it.

The PrintNightmare vulnerability made an appearance relatively recently, but its severity has prompted Microsoft to release a security patch on Windows 10 even though it is out of its monthly schedule.

The threat is of a fairly high level, as it allows attackers to execute SYSTEM permission codes on any affected computer by using the printer. This vulnerability comes, in fact, from Windows 7. It was discovered in this version of Microsoft’s operating system, the name given to it refers to the fact that it affects the Print Queue service.

Microsoft has not been slow to find a solution and it comes through a system update. The update is now available for everyone and is compatible with the three most recent versions of Windows 10: 19041.1083, 19042.1083 and 19043.1083. The code name given to this update is: KB5004945.

To check that we have the update available, what you have to do is open the Windows menu, once there enter the settings and after that in the update and security section. In this section the update will appear, although if it does not appear at first, what you can do is click on “Check for updates”.

By activating this item, the system will start looking for pending updates and will install them as necessary. In this specific case, it will be necessary to restart the computer after installing the update.. It is vitally important that you keep your equipment updated in order to avoid falling prey to attacks that arrive thanks to exploiting these vulnerabilities.

Of course, the update is also available on computers with Windows 8 and 7, although the latter no longer has official support from Microsoft. So, if you still have these software versions, we recommend updating your equipment and if the update does not appear, you can always visit the Microsoft website to find out the available versions.