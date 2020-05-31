Microsoft fired a group of journalists and editorial workers from its MSN and News organizations to replace them with artificial intelligence. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Microsoft fired a group of journalists and editorial workers from its MSN and News organizations to replace them with intelligence artificial.

The Verge, the layoffs have been part of a new company regulation to integrate technology for the collection of news and content. “data-reactid =” 13 “> According to The Verge, the dismissals have been part of a new regulation of the company to integrate technology for news and content collection.

The information sections that will now be executed thanks to artificial intelligence are the following:

News appearing within the Microsoft Edge browser Information content on MSN All information applications for the News program

Until now, the internal system for journalists worked in the traditional way, where editors selected content for workers to write stories.

The affected workers belong to the internal division called SANE, where content related to search, news, announcements and news are generated.

Microsoft fired workers and replaced them with AI

Plus

According to a company spokesperson said in a statement, “like other companies, we evaluate the business on a regular basis, this can generate changes and its results do not depend on the current pandemic.”

However, around 50 people were fired at the company’s facilities located in the United States, while 27 were harmed in the United Kingdom.

If we go back in time, since 1995 Microsoft incorporated its news section when it officially launched MSN.

Microsoft fired workers and replaced them with AI

Plus

This information gathering service was launched at the same time as the Windows 95 operating system, which has mutated significantly in 25 years.

On the other hand, since 2018 the company launched the News news system, where a team around the world made up of 800 editors located in 50 places around the world was installed.

The structural changes that Microsoft would be applying would be to gradually integrate artificial intelligence, preparing publishers to work using this technology.

Microsoft fired its journalists and replaced them with AI appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 67 “> The post Microsoft fired its journalists and replaced them with IA appeared first on Digital Trends Español.