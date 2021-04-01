Microsoft finally retires Cortana on iOS and Android

Microsoft remove the Cortana app from iOS and Android and end its support on other devices like Surface Headphones and Harman Kardon Invoke speakers. The company announced this move in July of last year and is now keeping its word. The voice assistant will continue to be available in Windows and Microsoft productivity applications.

A support note indicates that As of March 31, all content created in Cortana, such as reminders and lists, will no longer be available in the mobile apps. However, this data will still be available in Windows. In addition, the reminders, lists and tasks of the assistant can be consulted and edited in the Microsoft To Do application.

The Redmond decision is due to the fact that Cortana managed to make a place for herself in the world of virtual assistants like Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa. The aforementioned proposals, with greater or lesser success, have a user base that allows developers to continue betting on them.

Cortana’s removal from the App Store and Play Store marks the definitive end of the assistant on mobile platforms. However, these are not the only devices in which it ceases to exist. The Harman Kardon Invoke, the first and only loudspeaker with Microsoft’s assistant, is also no longer supported and consequently loses some of its functionality. The same goes for Surface Headphones.

Cortana did not meet initial expectations

When Microsoft launched Cortana in 2014, it envisioned a future with the virtual assistant on computers, refrigerators, displays, and other devices. In 2015 it launched the applications for iOS and Android, seeking to expand its reach, but never managed to get that ambitious project off the ground.

Later, the CEO of Microsoft, Satya nadella, acknowledged the difficulties of the company to face the competition. This is how the company decided to reorient its strategy and use artificial intelligence from Cortana to grow in professional environments.

In this way, as we indicated earlier, Cortana will still be alive. The wizard will continue to work in Windows and the productivity suite Microsoft 365, but it definitely disappears from mobile phones and other IoT devices.

