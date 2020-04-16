Microsoft announced changes to lifecycles and end of support for Older versions of Windows 10 that were about to run out of security updates. Due to the global crisis caused by the coronavirus they have decided to extend the support time.

Definitely a breather for many system administratorsAs both enterprise versions of Windows 10 and home versions will be benefiting from six more months of extended support.

Microsoft has been deeply committed to customers around the world who are affected by the current public health situation. As a member of the global community, we want to help reduce the stress our customers face right now. To do this, we have delayed the scheduled end of support and service dates for the following products to help individuals and organizations focus their attention on maintaining business continuity.

Windows 10 1709 and Windows 10 1809 will continue to be supported until the last quarter of the year

Windows 10 1709, that is, the Fall Creators Update released in October 2017 was left without support on April 14, 2020. With the new measures, both Windows 10 Enterprise, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, and Windows 10 Education will receive security updates until October 13, 2020.

If you are still using Windows 10 1809 you will not have to worry about Windows automatically updating to another version during quarantine

For its part, version 1089, that is, Windows 10 October 2018 Update will receive its latest security updates on November 10, 2020 instead of May 12. This applies to Windows 10 Pro, Pro Education, Pro for Workstations and Windows 10 IoT Core.

In addition to this Microsoft is going to pause automatic feature updates on all computers that still have Windows 10 Home or Pro in version 1809. That is, you don’t have to worry about Windows 10 being updated only during quarantine.

