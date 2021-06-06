Microsoft Excel is now officially an eSport | Technology

It would never have occurred to us to associate words like Excel and eSport, but here it is: the famous Microsoft spreadsheet, turned into a competitive electronic sport.

Valorant? Fortnite? League of Legends? That is already out of fashion. The latest in furious online competitions is … Microsoft Excel. And this is not a joke.

On June 8, the Microsoft Excel Financial Modeling World Cup, with the patronage of Microsoft. A duel to the death between eight participants from all over the world, with a succulent prize for the winner.

And like all important eSport events, the competition will be broadcast live. Microsoft is already promoting it … It even sells merchandise!

Financial modeling as an e-sport. Watch eight top financial modelers around the world work their mad #Excel skills on June 8 at 12 PM UTC. Find out more (and check out the merch): https://t.co/GqkmWjSFOo – Microsoft Excel (@msexcel) June 4, 2021

How can Microsoft Excel become an eSport?

Anything can be transformed into a sport today, if you put a little imagination into it. As Dexerto explains, for years you can find Excel speedruns on YouTube where you try to complete tasks as quickly as possible.

But this Microsoft Excel Financial Modeling World Cup not about that. Here expert economists will compete for create the most efficient financial model, in a short period of time. These are the competitors, coming from 8 different countries:

If you are an eSports fan, everything will seem very strange, but the truth is that the Financial Modeling World Cup is a very serious competition among economists, and it has already been carried out for several years.

Spread $ 20,000 in prizes, in different categories. This year the main competition is dedicated to Microsoft Excel.

As we have commented, you can follow the event live on this YouTube streaming. Keep in mind that the competition will be divided into two sessions, from Friday to Saturday and from Sunday to Monday. On the one hand there is a group for those under 25 years of age, and another with an open age. Previous tournaments have already been completed and the top 8 participants are those you can see in the previous photo.

Anyone can participate, paying an admission price of 10 or 15 dollars. Many participants simply seek to improve their knowledge, since the financial models to be developed are quite difficult, and those enrolled receive the correct solution, and can compare models with the rest.