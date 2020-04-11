The company stated that privacy and security are always a priority and, as such, is part of its commitment to customers and allies.

Notimex –

United States.- Given the increase in the use of videoconferences, the company Microsoft reported that virtual conversations are done with all the Privacy and they are safe.

Through a statement, the company specified that the Privacy and the security they are always a priority and, as such, it is part of their commitment to customers and partners, not only during these times, but always.

He detailed how the company works to maintain the daily trust of users of Microsoft. He explained that it has controls Privacy and security for the videoconferences in Teams, which allow the management of who participates in the meetings and who has access to the information of those meetings.

In this way, he said, the organizer of the call decides who can join his meetings directly, even if he does not belong to his organization, and who he hopes will be allowed to enter.

He noted that you can remove participants during a meeting, designate “presenters” and “attendees,” and control who can present content.

Plus, with guest access, you can add other people, even if they’re not part of the organization, and still maintain control over your data.

The moderator option allows you to control who can and cannot publish content, while advanced artificial intelligence (AI) monitors chats to help prevent negative behaviors such as bullying and harassment, he explained.

The company noted that when starting to record a meeting, all participants are notified and even have access to the notice of Privacy of Microsoft In a direct way.

The recordings, he added, are only available to people invited to the meeting, and are stored in a controlled repository and protected with permissions and encryption.