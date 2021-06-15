Microsoft employees slept in data centers during lockdown

Microsoft employees slept in the software company’s data centers during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior company executive has revealed. Is it a case of labor abuse or heroism?

Although many top-tier tech companies ordered their employees to work from home after Covid appeared in the United States in 2020, some employees were so important that they had to work on site. That was the case for a select few who worked in the locations that contain the servers for online services like Microsoft Teams, as well as the public cloud infrastructure that powers third-party customer applications.

“I heard amazing stories about people actually sleeping in data centers”says Kristen Roby Dimlow, corporate vice president of total rewards, performance and HR business insights, during a conversation with Morgan Stanley analysts Josh Baer and Mark Carlucci. “In certain countries there were big roadblocks, so our own employees opted to sleep in the data center because they were worried about getting caught by a police checkpoint, trying to get back home. “

In general, data centers are not places where people can sleep. Aisles can be hot from the air coming out of the servers and cold from the air conditioning to prevent the machines from overheating. A Microsoft spokesperson would not say where or how many employees slept in data centers.

The company changed various aspects of work in its data centers due to the pandemic, Noelle Walsh, corporate vice president of the company’s Cloud Operations and Innovation group, said in an interview with CNBC in April.

Were employees forced to go to sleep in data centers? According to the company itself, the decision was made by the employees. Employees were allowed to work from home if they felt eager to go to the data centers, Walsh said. If people didn’t want to take the bus, the company provided transportation to and from data centers and even allowed them to stay in hotels, he said. “In some cases we had to work shifts, day and night, so that the work was carried out within the same hours”explains Walsh.

The critical role of data centers during lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the world, including global business protocols and operations. Organizations around the world have had to adapt to contribute to the fight against coronavirus, and some have seen important responsibilities fall on their backs. In particular, data centers have had to take on critical roles to keep the world running while everything else had come to a standstill.

With millions of cases worldwide, the coronavirus has not only disrupted daily life, but the face of companies is also changing. With the unprecedented rise in Internet usage and the need to meet growing data storage and management requirements, data centers have embraced these changes around the world on a scale never seen before. Without a doubt, the importance of data centers has grown crucially. TSo much so that Microsoft employees had to do that heroics.

