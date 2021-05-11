Microsoft Edge will have its own screenshot editor on Android

This new Edge screenshot editor will work very similar to Google Chrome.

Although Microsoft Edge is no match for Google Chrome either on desktop or mobile, not for that reason Microsoft stops working on the implementation of new functionalities. So much so, that despite its contained size, Microsoft Edge for Android stands as one of the best alternatives to Google Chrome that you can install on your smartphone.

Be that as it may, thanks to XDA-Developers we have learned that Microsoft Edge is preparing to include your own screenshot editor in the browser, a function that on the other hand, already exists in Google Chrome.

This is how the Microsoft Edge screenshot editor for Android will work

As with the Google Chrome screenshot editor, the Microsoft Edge editor offers a number of very basic functions in order to customize our captures. Thus, from what we have been able to verify, it only allows Edit the dimensions of the catch, save, delete or share it via different messaging options.

For now, the screenshot editor for Microsoft Edge for Android is only available in Edge Canary, the “beta” version of Microsoft’s browser. Since its operation is not yet final (the “Edit” option is not fully operational), you may have to wait a few weeks until his final arrival at Edge.

The good part is that you can test the editor directly from Microsoft Edge Canary without the need to activate any experimental option.

Be that as it may, it must be remembered that both the Chrome and Edge capture editor share code, since both projects are Chromium-based. This makes them quite similar to each other and that, unfortunately, its screen capture capabilities still lag far behind the native Android option.

