Microsoft Edge will have a ‘performance mode’ to optimize the use of RAM, CPU and battery | Technology

Microsoft Edge aims to outperform Google Chrome: the new “performance mode” allows Microsoft’s browser to optimize the use of RAM, CPU and battery.

All web browsers aspire to consume the minimum possible volume of computer resources, since this allows them to function more fluidly on computers with limited resources and not interfere with the operation of other applications and programs.

Microsoft has bet heavily on its Edge browser. At the beginning of 2020, those of Redmond decided to start using Chromium, the same engine as Google Chrome, a step that has brought interesting news to the official Windows 10 browser and that has given it an important boost.

At the beginning of the year, Edge reached 600 million customers, and according to figures from StatCounter, today it is the third most used browser in Windows 10 with a 3.45% share, on the heels of Firefox with 3.68%. Chrome continues to lead indisputably with a share of 64.19%.

Those of Redmond continue working on improving their browser and have now started testing the new “performance mode”. This new feature helps optimize speed and responsiveness, as well as reduce RAM, CPU, and battery usage without affecting the overall experience.

As you have seen in Windows Latest, the new feature affects the Tabs on hold or Sleeping Tabs, a function that Microsoft released a few weeks ago to avoid excessive memory consumption.

This feature allows the browser to automatically free up system resources for inactive tabs after a time set by the user, at which point they go into a sleep state. In case of activating the “performance mode”, the time for inactive tabs to go to sleep will be locked in 5 minutes and cannot be changed.

As we said, for the moment Microsoft Edge’s new “performance mode” is undergoing testing, so it is not yet available in the stable version and can only be activated in Microsoft Edge Canary 91.