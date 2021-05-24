Microsoft Edge will be able to monitor the strength of your passwords

Microsoft Edge continues to advance in its development, providing its preliminary versions with more and better security features. What’s new in the Chromium-based web browser is an indicator to monitor the “health status” of passwords saved in the software.

This is a function that is not yet available to all users, but it is accessible to those who have the Canary version of Microsoft Edge installed. This tool controls the strength of the keys used, and also identifies those that are reused in multiple services.

But this is not all, since the password health monitor is also capable of indicating which ones were leaked due to a security breach. In this way, if users see that their passwords are compromised or at risk of privacy problems, they can quickly change them.

Microsoft Edge makes it easy to monitor the “health” of stored passwords

https://preview.redd.it/m13b7a2ndn071.gif?format=mp4&s=e23ef5e3a704ebfe5dd5831d2cdf63b1a5c9d1d3 Credit: Leopeva64-2 (Reddit)

According to Leopeva64-2 on Reddit, the new password health monitor is available in Microsoft Edge Canary settings. In the list of keys saved within the user profile, the option ‘Show health’ can be activated with one click. This will allow see a column with a bar to monitor the safety of each one.

When hovering the mouse pointer over this indicator, a box gives more details in case of encountering problems. In the published example you can see how the browser reports that the same key is being repeated in multiple web services.

In addition, the Microsoft Edge password manager allows sort the list by security level of these (higher to lower and vice versa). And you can also apply filters to see only weak, reused or filtered keys.

Credit: Leopeva64-2 (Reddit)

This new security feature was seen in Microsoft Edge Canary Build 92.0.895.0, but is expected to be available as a stable release from browser version 91.

With the definitive retirement of Internet Explorer, the Redmond corporation keep growing by leaps and bounds to your main web browsing tool. With security as a priority, Microsoft Edge continues a path that places it in increasing consideration among current and potential users.

Read this too …