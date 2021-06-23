Microsoft Edge surprises again by facilitating the way in which links are shared between devices

06/23/2021 at 9:39 AM CEST

Microsoft has started to implement the latest public version of Edge and includes a useful feature for those who use the browser on multiple devices. With tab sharing, you can start reading a web page on your personal computer and then send it to your laptop or smartphone with a simple click.

The function had an initial test with good results in April and now is available on some Windows and macOS devices. Once you have access to the feature, you will see a new laptop and smartphone icon in the address bar. Tapping it will display a list of devices where you have Edge installed and are signed into the same Microsoft account.

On Android and iOS, any link you send will appear in a message that can be accessed through the notification tray. On Windows, in cmabio, they will appear in the Action Center. At the moment, it seems that the function is still being polished to get more performance out of it.

In fact, to take advantage of it on a mobile device, you will have to install the Canary version of Edge on your phone. That is, the candidate versions to be released globally. It also appears that Microsoft is slowly rolling it out for Windows and macOS users.