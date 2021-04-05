Microsoft Edge overtakes Mozilla Firefox on desktop

These are good times for Microsoft Edge, Microsoft’s web browser. And is that since the Redmond decided to leave behind their own engine and adopted Chromium, have managed to reverse a trend that came from far away, since the early days of Internet Explorer. And it is that, although it seemed difficult, not only is it managing to get rid of a good part of the bad image that it dragged from previous times, it is also managing to grow in the share of users, who have decided to give Microsoft Edge Chromium a chance.

The last and very significant sample of this is found in the StatCounter data for the month of March, and that shows us a milestone that will have been received with great joy at Microsoft and with no less disappointment at Mozilla, since Microsoft Edge has overtaken Mozilla Firefox and is the third most used desktop browser, thus obtaining a bronze medal, which shows an upward trend.

The difference is not very marked, we are talking about 8.04% market share for Microsoft Edge compared to 7.97% for Mozilla Firefox, so it is still early to give this advance as something consolidated. However, if we take into account that during the month of March 1.7% of users were still registered using Internet Explorer / Edge Legacy, and that these days the technical support for it ends, it is to be expected that those users, sooner or later, end up making the leap to Edge Chromium, thus improving their numbers. And it is that this aggregate would give us a total of 9.74%, which is a more significant difference.

Gold and silver are for Google Chrome and Apple Safari, with a resounding 67.09% and 10.13% respectively. Little to say about Chrome, whose position remains indisputable to this day, Safari, for its part, has been above 10% for a few months, so it remains above the aggregate of Microsoft Edge and previous versions of Microsoft’s browser. .

It will be interesting, at this point, to see what happens within six months, because the effort made by Microsoft to bring its browser to all platforms and to trump it with a thousand functions seems to be having an effect and, at least personally, I can say that all the feedback I’m getting regarding Microsoft Edge is very positive And, although the sample size is obviously too small to be statistically valid, it does make me expect some growth and, even, that Safari may dispute the second position. Maybe not in six months, but in a year, but in the end Edge has much more room for growth than Apple’s browser.

Further away is, of course, Google Chrome. His position remains free-standingTo this day, no browser seems to be in a position, in the short and medium term, to dispute the first position. And it is understandable, but surely the arrival of new browsers to Chromium, and now especially Microsoft Edge, will be a stimulus for Google not to rest on its laurels, and for the rest to make an effort to try to get closer, even if it is little little by little, to that first position.

And it will also be interesting, of course, to see what steps does Mozilla take to try to recover the bronze and dispute the silver to Safari. Perhaps the key, or one of them, would be to fight its position in Linux, where it has historical recognition by users, but which seems to be somewhat neglected in some aspects. Otherwise, if Microsoft Edge consolidates its third position, I fear a difficult future awaits it.