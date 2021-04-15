Microsoft Edge offers a child mode with increased safety for minors

The latest update for Microsoft Edge enabled the new kid mode, whose purpose is that the adults in charge have greater control over the navigation of minors on the internet. In principle, Kids Mode is available only in the United States, although it is expected to reach the rest of the world soon.

The new browser option “will give parents peace of mind by providing a protected online environment while their children surf the web on a shared device,” Microsoft stated in the official announcement.

The operation of the new Microsoft Edge child mode is really simple. To activate it, users must click on the profile selector, in the upper right corner, and choose the option «Browse in child mode» from the drop-down menu. An interesting fact is that you can choose between two age profiles: 5 to 9, or 10 to 12 years.

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft ensures that Edge’s Kids Mode has the “Strict level of trace prevention” enabled by default«. This means that it blocks most trackers for as much privacy as possible, and minimizes personalized ads. In addition, it prevents the search of adult content (be it text, images or videos) with Bing SafeSearch.

Microsoft Edge’s new kid mode is simple, but useful

Kid mode comes with a list of 70 recognized websites for children who are allowed to surf. However, parents can quickly customize it from Microsoft Edge settings. In addition, when you try to access an address that is not enabled, the browser displays a lock screen inviting you to ask an adult for permission, or to continue browsing to another portal.

On the other hand, the navigation mode for children between 9 and 12 years old will offer a feed with news selected for that age range. This tool will appear when opening a new tab to will include content related to science, animals and fun facts. In the aesthetic section, meanwhile, the children’s mode of Microsoft Edge will be customizable with themes based on Disney and Pixar movies.

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft also highlighted that to exit browsing in child mode, authentication will be mandatory. Thus, it will be impossible for children to leave the protected environment without placing the corresponding password.

Kids Mode is now available in the latest Microsoft Edge update for Windows, Mac, and mobile devices. At the moment it is only accessible in the United StatesBut it sure won’t be long before it hits the rest of the world.

