Microsoft Edge launches Kids Mode so that the little ones can navigate in a controlled way | Technology

Kids Mode has come to Microsoft Edge so that they navigate smoothly and in a controlled way.

It is logical that you do not want to leave the little ones alone on the internet. Beyond the contacts they may have with other adults, there are many possibilities that fall into content not recommended for them or do not know how to distinguish between normal and false pages. But in Microsoft Edge they propose a solution with this problem.

The Kids Mode has only been released in the United States for now, according to Microsoft, and its function is what one can imagine, that children navigate safely and in a controlled manner. According to the company, “it will give parents peace of mind by providing a protected online environment while their children surf the web on a shared device.”

When activating this navigation mode all adult content is blocked, also images and videos, reduces the possibility of tracking by the webs, blocks most ads and increases privacy. But it has a very curious novelty.

To activate Kids Mode, just select the profile through the menu that appears in the upper right corner of the browser, but you have several options. It can activate for those aged 5 to 9 and for those aged 10 to 12. Depending on each section, it allows a different freedom.

Microsoft Edge becomes more pleasing to the eye for the little ones and adapt some functions and icons to be more intuitive and navigate without much help through the different websites.

The navegation It is limited to 70 websites that are especially suitable for your age and attempts to reach other pages are blocked. Although adults can approve the ones they want to free their access. The version up to 12 years gives more freedom and includes some news that may arouse their curiosity or lead to learning.

All this is only available in the United States after its launch a few hours ago, but this mode of navigation is expected to reach other countries soon, including Spain.