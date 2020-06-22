Windows 7 is that operating system that stopped receiving support from Microsoft at the beginning of the year, so it was considered “dead”. The reality, however, is that to say goodbye, the Redmond company had to update it twice more, because in theory the latest supported version had bugs that would annoy forever.

Now, many months later, Microsoft has re-released an update for the Windows 7 version. without extended support, and the protagonist is nothing more and nothing less than Microsoft Edge. Microsoft does not require the update to be installed, but the measure indicates that the company wants its new browser to acquire all possible market share.

Internet Explorer does not leave Windows 7, but its use is no longer recommended

Edge update for Windows 7 is the KB4567409, and it can be done without any fear by Internet Explorer, since the old browser will not be replaced by the new one. However, it must be remembered that it has been more than a year since Microsoft said that Internet Explorer “is not a browser, it is a compatibility solution”, urging users to use more modern and, above all, more secure browsers (although he did not mention any specific option).

The good thing about the new Edge is that it has built-in Internet Explorer mode, so the compatibility solution won’t even be necessary. The bad thing is that, although it can be downloaded from its dedicated website, something good and positive in the event that Microsoft had not updated it, Chrome support in Windows 7 is numbered, which perhaps implies that the fate of Chromium will be the same.

Google reported that Chrome would be compatible with Windows 7, at least, until July 15, 2021, that is, for just over a year. Microsoft also said that the deadline it would give Edge would be the same as Chrome’s, 18 months from January this year. It is possible that Microsoft and Google extend the term until 2023, when the extended support ends, but at the user level, stop receiving news from browsers is the beginning of the end (this time yes) of browsers. In one year, Windows 7 has gone from 33% of Windows market share to 19.95%. Microsoft’s plan works.

