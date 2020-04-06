Outperforming its closest competitor: Firefox.

Five years have passed since the arrival of Microfost Edge, the successor to Internet Explorer, and finally its presence has begun to be relevant in the market, claiming the second most used browser title in the world, surpassing its closest competitor: Firefox.

According to information from analytics firm NetMarketShare, Microsoft Edge beat Mozilla Firefox in market share last March, claiming second place on the podium for the world’s most widely used internet browsers. However, the difference in percentages is very small: 7.59% against 7.19, that is, just 0.40%.

The “new” Edge, based on Chromium, officially arrived in January and the integrated improvements, such as compatibility with Chrome extensions, seem to have been well received by Windows 10 users. Such is the case that Edge is now the second browser most used in the world.

The BleepingComputer site notes that in March 2019, NetMarketShare recorded 9.27% ​​market share for Firefox, but it has slowly lost presence until it reached the point of this year. On the other hand, the Microsoft browser registered 5.20% presence in the same period last year, but the improvements obtained with the heart of Chrome and the company’s work seem to have convinced users, reflected in its growth of 2.39 percentage points.

However, Edge’s slight advantage over Firefox could be due to the fact that Microsoft’s browser is “the novelty” in the market, due to recent improvements. It will be in the coming months that it will be determined if your advantage grows, or decreases, and the situation returns to the Mozilla browser above. At least now more people are using Edge for more than just downloading Chrome.

Both browsers are very far from Google’s. NetMarketShare reports that Chrome has a market presence of 68.50%, a huge difference from Edge’s 7.59%, so that both Microsoft and Mozilla have a long way to go if they intend to detract from Google.

Source: xataca.com

KCL