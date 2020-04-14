         Microsoft Edge is again the best option to underline and annotate PDF for free in Windows 10

Since Microsoft Edge moved from EdgeHTML to Chromium, there are many new features that the browser has been receiving, and more will come in the coming months, and more will come in the next two months, such as vertical tabs. Nevertheless, the previous Microsoft Edge already had things that made it better than its competitors, and that the new one lost. Little by little, these functions are recovering, as we will see.

The most prominent, which now reaches the stable version of Microsoft Edge Chromium, is the possibility of annotate directly when editing PDF files. The old Edge had this feature since its inception in Windows 10, but the new one has had to wait a few months. It is relevant because by default, unlike what happens with macOS and Preview, Microsoft system does not have a dedicated PDF reader that allows easy editing.

What we can and cannot do with editing Microsoft Edge PDFs

The function to edit PDF not only reaches Windows 10, but also macOS and earlier versions of the Redmond system. What it allows is that we open a PDF and annotate the file manually. That is, we can write by hand with the mouse, underline (if we are able to get the lines straight). Obviously, if we have a touch screen device that supports Stylus, the annotation will be much more accurate. When scoring, we have the option to choose color.

If the PDF has text recognized as text, also we can underline, or as Microsoft officially calls it, “highlight”. Also in this case we can choose with which color we want to enhance the text that we are reviewing. It is important to add that both this and the annotation are changes to the document that can be saved, and that will later be visible in any application that opens PDF. It is also possible to rotate the document pages.

Microsoft Edge begins to have strong arguments against Chrome

As for what we can miss in the Microsoft Edge PDF editor, I would say that the highlight is the ability to add written text to the PDF. Although Edge fills in well official documents like this one of the Andalusian Government, which has the boxes enabled for it, it does not allow writing on any other type of document. Preview in macOS, to mention something integrated and free, it does have this option.

It is something that students can use a lot in, for example, language activity books where you only have to enter a word in spaces. In the same way, I don’t see Edge having a PDF signing feature with a previously digitized signature, something really useful when dealing with invoices and contracts. Hopefully Microsoft will continue to bring Edge editing features that are generally presumed to be for more advanced publishers, but are really basic and can be expected from free publishers (and readers).

