         Microsoft Edge for Linux appears for the first time in Build 2020

Microsoft has shown for the first time what Microsoft Edge looks like on Linux. As we read in Windows Latest, during one of the Microsoft Build 2020 sessions focused on Azure, the company has shown its new browser running under Ubuntu. This, which now seems normal, was something unthinkable before Nadella’s time in general, when Internet Explorer exited Mac OS X and never reached Linux.

Seeing Edge in Ubuntu in action is new, but its arrival in Linux at some point was expected. The problem is that although Microsoft confirmed its landing in Ignite 2019 at the end of the year, we still do not have much news from the browser. As of today, it is the only promised platform where it is not available..

Microsoft Edge on Linux has no changes at first glance

In February we learned, thanks to the Microsoft Edge roadmap, that the Linux version had only been cooking for three weeks. Thus, although the project was not a top priority, since before the synchronization of extensions and history went, we knew that it would come after the summer.

However, having the macOS and Windows versions, developing the Linux version is not difficult, so seeing the state of what Microsoft has taught in Build 2020, maybe it will come even earlier than estimated. In the images we see Edge with an open GitHub page, so we can see the complete browser interface, at least the one that does not entail seeing how the menus and their contents are.

In that sense, beyond the source, which is that of the system, we can see how the icons and the arrangement of elements of Microsoft Edge for Linux are, today, exactly the same to the version I can compare with right now, the macOS version. Thus, as in almost all modern browsers we see the navigation arrows to the left of the upper left, the refresh button, the Start button and the address bar.

On your right, we see what appears to be an installed extension, the favorites button, the Collections button, which implies that recent news is already integrated, the user button and the configuration button. With all this, we can imagine that, Although we will take a while to see these options in Linux, the browser will arrive in its latest version.

