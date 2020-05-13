Microsoft has released the new version 84.0.508.0 for the Edge Dev channel. A compilation that improves the collections allowing us to now add text notes to the elements that compose them. As always, this update is already available and it should come out as soon as you start the browser, if not, you should look for the new version so that it jumps.

Added features: Added the ability to attach text notes to specific items in a Collection, as well as the ability to change the background color of general notes. Added warnings when downloading inherently dangerous file types such as DLLs. Improved reliability : Fixed an issue where running the bookmarks deduplicator sometimes crashes the browser. Modified Behavior: Fixed an issue where deleting browsing data sometimes misplaces some things. Fixed an issue where the Address bar in new tabs was sometimes populated with old search terms instead of being empty. Fixed an issue where InPrivate windows sometimes crash for Child Protection users, even though they shouldn’t. Fixed an issue where credential requests sometimes don’t show up, for example if started from a Extension instead of a webpage. Fixed an issue where adding certain language packs to Windows caused Edge spell checking to disable due to an error downloading spell checking files. Fixed an issue where Enabling extension sync sometimes causes extensions to no longer be installed from the Chrome web store because the setting to do so inadvertently is disabled. Fixed an issue where extensions that have been synced from one installation to another have times cannot be removed from the facility they were synced with. Fixed an issue where Read Out Loud sometimes doesn’t stop when it should. Fixed an issue where the browser profile name was sometimes inconsistent between settings, profile button side menu, etc. Fixed an issue where searching for entries in history management page sometimes ruins the page visually. Fixed an issue where text notes in a Collection were sometimes deleted immediately after syncing or saved if empty. Fixed an issue on Mac where the debugger Media Bar Touch sometimes does not appear on pages that have media. Fixed an issue where toggling text spacing options in Immersive Reader while line focus mode is already active makes current focus area look Messy Known Issues: Eyelashes sometimes seem tight or too small, even when there are only a few. This is most often done by clicking on a link in a different program that opens a new tab in Edge, and can usually be fixed by changing the size of the tab band, for example, by changing the size of the window. Kaspersky Internet Suite that have the associated extension installed can sometimes see web pages like Gmail that don’t load. This error is due to the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated and therefore it is fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.Some users are seeing the bookmarks duplicate after we made some previous fixes in that area. The most common way to trigger this is by installing the Edge stable channel and then logging in with an account that is already logged in to Edge. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplication tool is available. However, we have also seen duplication occur when the deduplicator runs on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, therefore, while we wait for some of the solutions we have made to arrive to Stable, be sure to leave a long time between deduplicator runs. We hope this improves now that version 81 is released to Stable. After an initial fix recently, some users still experience Edge windows turning black. Opening the browser Task Manager (the keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and removing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only seems to affect users with certain hardware and is more easily triggered by resizing an Edge window. Some users see “wobble” behavior when moving around using trackpad gestures or touch screens, where the Scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Please note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable you can temporarily disable it by disabling edge: // flags / # edge -experimental-scrolling flag.There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes get no sound from Edge. In one case, Edge is muted in Windows Volume Mixer and when activated it is corrected. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.