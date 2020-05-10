New compilation in the Dev version of the Microsoft browser. E usersdge Dev have received in the last hours the compilation 84.0.488.1, an update that comes to add some new functions, but above all it is dedicated to solving problems and detected errors.

Added functions:

Added a dropdown UI when browsing in full screen mode to be able to access tabs and address bar without leaving full screen (not officially known as Shy UI). Added an administration policy to avoid creating a desktop shortcut when Edge is installed. Messages have been added to inform users when the internal PDF reader is disabled through the “Always Open PDF” administration policy.

Improved reliability:

Fixed an issue where protected video on certain websites doesn’t work. Addresses an issue that dragging a tab out of a window sometimes crashes the browser. Addresses an issue in which opening an InPrivate window on Mac crashes the browser. Fixed an issue where canceling an autofill payment card authentication sometimes crashes the browser. Fixed an issue where navigating from a website in IE mode to a website in non-IE mode on the same tab sometimes crashes the browser. Fixed an issue where trying to check for updates at edge: // settings / help would show an error ‘Could not create component’. Addresses an issue in which the grammar and read aloud tools sometimes do not work. Fixed an issue where Application Guard windows sometimes don’t open on low battery devices. Addresses an issue in which exporting a Collection to Excel sometimes fails. Addresses an issue where importing autofill data from other browsers sometimes fails. Addresses an issue in which website pinning to the taskbar fails when the site name is too long.

Modified behavior:

Improved the number of situations in which browser login is supported despite the browser running with administrator privileges. Increased languages ​​supported for spell checking when using Windows native spell checker. Addresses an issue where a Jumplist is missing or incorrect after installing Edge. Addresses an issue in which password fields on web pages sometimes cannot be typed. Fixed an issue where icons were missing from menus. Addresses an issue where text is sometimes not visible in PDF files. Addresses an issue in which the “Press F11 to exit full screen” notification sometimes appears on the wrong screen. Addresses an issue where deleting an item in history scrolls the page up. Fixed an issue where websites that are added to Collections sometimes cannot upload an attached image for their Collection item. Addresses an issue in which dragging and dropping items in a Collection sometimes results in images not loading. Fixed an issue where some Collection UIs were not visible when the browser was using zoom levels> 100%. Addresses an issue on Mac where the Touch Bar Media Debugger sometimes does not appear on pages that have media. Fixed an issue where the bookmarks bar or search popup on the page was sometimes not visible in the timid UI Fixed an issue where items on the Downloads shelf are sometimes highlighted even when not mouse over or click on them. Addresses an issue in which automatic form filling sometimes suggests incorrect card or address information when some fields on a web page have already been completed before automatic filling is activated. Fixed an issue where the street portion of saved addresses cannot be removed when editing a saved address in Settings. Collections modified to use the collection name as the sheet name when exporting a collection to Excel. You disabled pinning wizard in guest windows.

Known issues:

Some users are seeing bookmarks duplicate after we made some previous fixes in that area. The most common way to trigger this is by installing the Edge stable channel and then logging in with an account that is already logged in to Edge. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplication tool is available. However, we have also seen a duplication when the deduplicator is run on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync their changes, therefore, while we wait for some of the solutions we have made to come to Stable, be sure to leave a long time between deduplicator runs. We hope this improves now that version 81 is released to Stable. After an initial fix recently, some users still experience Edge windows turning completely black. Opening the browser Task Manager (the keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and removing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only seems to affect users with certain hardware and is more easily triggered by resizing an Edge window. Some users see “wobble” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Please note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable you can temporarily disable it by disabling edge: // flags / # edge -experimental-scrolling flag. There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge is muted in Windows Volume Mixer and when activated it is corrected. In another, restarting the browser fixes it. At certain zoom levels, there is a noticeable line between the browser’s user interface and web content.