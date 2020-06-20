I know, That until yesterday talking about Edge Chromium in Windows 7 did not make any sense? Well today Microsoft has given us a surprise (good, at least in my opinion) that no one would have expected, and that is to send the latest version of its web browser to Windows 7. Something that would be nothing special, if it were not Because, as you will surely remember, on January 14 this valued version of the operating system stopped receiving support from the company. And yes, stop receiving support is when the company no longer publishes updates, patches or anything else for that platform.

But then what does Edge Chromium do in Windows 7? To understand it, we must assume that this new and re-powered version of your web browser is one of Microsoft’s main bets, and that your goal is to grow Edge’s share of users regardless, on any platform and practically at any price. This would be your reason for, for example, trying to get to Linux, or modifying the way browser updates get to the operating system. Do not forget that it is available for Windows 10, 8, 7, MacOS X, iOS and Android, in addition to the Xbox console. Every last user counts, as far as we can see.

Now, and in that line, Microsoft has released update KB4567409, called “Update for the new Microsoft Edge for Windows 7 SP1 and Windows 8.1: June 17, 2020”. The company clarifies, however, that Edge Chromium in Windows 7 is not a proposal for use in professional environments, «This update is not intended for business devices. Specifically, this update is intended for devices running Windows 7 SP1 or later, and Windows 8.1 or later, which are Home, Professional, Ultimate, Starter, or Core «. In other words, private users who, for whatever reason, have stayed in Windows 7.

If this is your case and you want to use Edge Chromium in Windows seven, these are the indications that Microsoft gives on its website so that you can enjoy this update:

A SHA-2 update (KB4474419) dated September 23, 2019 or a later Sha 2 update installed is required, and then restart the device before applying this update. If for Windows Update users, the latest SHA-2 update is automatically offered.

Previous SSU installation described in KB4490628 dated March 12, 2019 or a later SSU update.

Are you still a user of this version of the operating system and are you going to install Edge Chromium in Windows 7?