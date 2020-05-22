         Microsoft Edge 83 brings us extension synchronization, greater protection against dangerous downloads, and automatic profiles

Microsoft Edge has just won a few important and very useful features. For example, the extensions you download now sync across all your Edge installations, and automatic profiles allow you to log into the same website with different accounts depending on the profile you choose.

The new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge will be upgrading to version 83 progressively for all users in the coming days. As with Google Chrome 83 itself, and due to the coronavirus crisis, we have skipped version 82.

What’s new for profiles, extensions, Microsoft Defender, collections, and cookie management

With Edge 83, automatic profile switching is available to help you get to content easily through profiles. For example, if you use multiple profiles at work and enter a site that requires authentication of your work account while you are browsing from your personal profile, Edge will prompt you to switch to the work profile automatically without having to authenticate to it.

That is, you can choose between work profiles, or personal or any other, and the website will simply open in your corresponding profile with the corresponding account. This is very useful to keep your personal and work data separate without too much effort. If you do not want the function to ask you to change your profile, you can choose the option “don’t ask me again” and it will remove you from the middle.

Another quite useful innovation is the synchronization of extensions, this means that all the extensions that you install from any version of the browser, be it Beta, Canary, Dev, or between operating systems (Windows 7, 8.1, Windows 10 or macOS) will be automatically installed in the other versions in which you are logged in with the same Microsoft account.

Other innovations include the possibility of exclude specific cookies from those that are automatically deleted when you close your browser, if you use that function. This prevents you from logging out of sites where you prefer to keep it open at the next startup.

Collections have also been improved and it is now possible to drag and drop any item into a collection without opening the collection. Can also now add multiple items to a collection at once instead of one by one.

And, Microsoft Defender now offers increased protection against malicious sites that make misleading redirects or offer potentially dangerous downloads. In addition to this, thanks to Chromium, it is also possible to activate the experimental functions to group tabs or block ads that consume a lot of CPU and battery.

