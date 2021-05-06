Microsoft does not profit from the sale of Xbox consoles

With only three days elapsed, the trial between Apple and Epic Games has begun to raise classified documents from both companies that, far from the original conflict, are helping us to know the current complete scene of the video game sector. And it is that at PlayStation crossplay ‘offsets’, details from Microsoft and Xbox are added such as Phil Spencer’s desire to bring xCloud to other consoles, or the loss of money with the sale of each console.

As we already saw in the case of the new PlayStation 5, as has been forced to confirm Lori Wright, Vice President of Xbox Business Development at Microsoft, Redmont’s company has never made a profit from the sale of an Xbox console, but they sell even below production costs, generating losses with each unit distributed.

However, it seems that this is the new usual situation in this industry, with an end goal that goes beyond the sale of the hardware itself, replaced today by building a long-term business with the sale of games, expansions and content, accessories, and above all, subscription services such as Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold, or the newcomer to Apple xCloud, with which it currently generates more than one billion dollars in annual income.

However, this data has come out in the Epic Games trial for a specific reason, Microsoft’s commission on developers. And is that the company currently maintains a 30% commission for each sale in digital format, including the titles themselves, the DLCs, and even the microtransactions. A margin that, at the expense of being judged as abusive or not, we see it repeated on other platforms such as Steam, Sony, Nintendo or Apple itself, being already a normalized standard within the industry.

& quot; Does Microsoft ever earn a profit on the sale of an Xbox console? » Doesn’t say Wright. “If Microsoft sells consoles at a loss, why does it keep selling consoles?” Wright responds that the biz model is for a consumer end-to-end experience, and “hardware is critical” for that. – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 5, 2021

As seen in Wright’s leaked statements, these percentages are the only ones that allow them to obtain benefits from Xbox, pointing out that the production of consoles is so expensive that it is practically unfeasible to adjust it for a sale at profits, and qualifying that it is an immovable margin compared to other platforms such as PC or mobile phones.

In fact, as they point out from Protocol, the call from Epic Games to Microsoft had no other intention than to show that, although video game console manufacturers have a justification for maintaining this high participation of 30%, being a source of main revenue needed for their business model, smartphone makers like Apple they don’t have a reason to keep these revenue sharing models.

Which brings us back to the start of this war: Fortnite. And it is that although the star game of Epic Games has always been free, its monstrous income (with almost 10 billion dollars in its first two years) comes entirely from the sale of skins, battle passes and virtual currency, despite To be sold directly within the game, they were forced to go through the stores of each platform, thus seeing this percentage of owners such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, Sony or Nintendo applied.