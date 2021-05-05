Microsoft details the end of Adobe Flash in Windows 10

Microsoft has detailed the roadmap to eliminate Adobe Flash in Windows 10. Something that obligatory and will automatically happen as of July 2021. Considering that Windows 10 is installed on 1.3 billion devices, it will be the final goodbye.

Adobe Flash, the multimedia player and plug-in that has been used for decades to add multimedia content to the Web and the necessary advertising that has sustained millions of pages, is more dead than alive today. Their multiple vulnerabilities They have made it a great recipient of malware and critical flaws have been recorded consecutively, allowing the creation of exploits that have been widely exploited in computer attacks.

All major technology companies have been migrating to other more secure, modern and open formats such as HTML5 for some time. Microsoft detailed in September its plans to permanently eliminate Flash Player from its operating systems and if you follow us regularly you would already see a practical article in which we told how to eliminate Adobe Flash in Windows 10 and in all systems. Simply at the click of a button:

Access the Microsoft Update Catalog. Download update KB4577586: “Adobe Flash Player Removal Update: October 27, 2020” for the operating system you are using.

Final goodbye to Adobe Flash in Windows 10

If the above requires manual action from users, the novelty that Microsoft now announces is that the same patch it will start to distribute automatically. Starting in June 2021, Microsoft will include it in its cumulative updates for Windows 10 1809 and later versions. These updates will be published in the third and fourth weeks of June. It will also affect other systems such as Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Embedded 8 Standard.

Regarding the next versions of Windows 10 will no longer include Flash support. Users who install the Windows 10 May 2021 Update version whose final version will be released this May or June, the update KB4577586 will be installed automatically, completely removing Adobe Flash Player without user intervention.