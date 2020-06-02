As with any Windows 10 update, many improvements and new features are coming, but others are also leaving. With May 2020 Update It is not the exception and Microsoft has detailed the functions that have been eliminated and that have become obsolete.

Some of them, like Cortana, although they have been removed from the system, have not been removed 100%, as it continues to exist as a separate application. Let’s see what these features are that have passed or are going to pass to a better life in Windows 10.

Features removed in May 2020 Update

It is not a significant volume of removed functions, but please note that as of version 2004 (May 2020 Update), these functions will no longer be in Windows 10:

Cortana: Cortana has been updated and improved in the Windows 10 May 2020 Update. With these changes, some of the previously available consumer skills, such as music, connected home, and other non-Microsoft knowledge, are no longer available.Windows To Go: Windows to Go was announced as deprecated in Windows 10, version 1903, and has been removed in this version.Mobile plans and messaging applications: The two applications are still supported, but are now distributed differently. OEMs can now embed these applications in Windows images for mobile-enabled devices. Applications are removed for non-mobile devices.

The only feature that disappears entirely is Windows To Go. In case you did not know this function, it was included in its day in Windows 8 and allowed to connect an external hard drive with a Windows To Go workspace via USB.

As for the digital assistant, CortanaThis has been updated and improved, now being an application independent of the operating system that can be updated at the pace you want, just as the Microsoft Edge browser does.

Regarding the applications of Mobile plans and MessagesThe truth is, it is a relief to know that these disappear for all devices that do not need them. They did not take up much space, but having applications that you do not use and cannot uninstall is not liked by anyone.

Obsolete features in May 2020 Update

As for the obsolete features, that is, they are no longer developed and are candidates to be removed in future versions, we have:

The first and third are perhaps not as well known, but Microsoft offers additional details about them in their official documentation.

Regarding Microsoft Edge, in case you do not know, since January 15 of this year, a new completely renewed Microsoft Edge based on Google’s Chromium has been launched. For this reason, the old version will no longer be developed and will be considered obsolete in Windows 10 May 2020 Update.