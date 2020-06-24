Microsoft is growing the number of applications it has in the Android Play Store and as promised earlier this year, today they announced the launch of their antivirus Microsoft Defender ATP for Android, Although at the moment it is released as a preview and only for business customers.

Microsoft Defender ATP for Android

The arrival of Microsoft’s antivirus to the Android system is included in its plans to offer a unified business solution, which necessarily involves also meeting the security needs of mobile devices with the Google operating system. The Microsoft Defender Security Center will act as a panel from which security teams can have security alerts from Android devices and act accordingly.

This preview can be activated Microsoft Defender ATP for Android is done through Microsoft Intune offering a series of protections that will help keep devices safe.

Among the functions of Microsoft Defender ATP we have Protection against phishing, which will also protect us against access to potentially damaged domains and URLs and block access to them through SMS, WhatsApp messages, email, browsers and other applications thanks to the services of SmartScreen. It also has proactive analysis of malicious applications, files and potentially unwanted applications, with cloud-based protection and AI that detect malicious software, also adding a layer of security that devices that have been compromised can block access to corporate resources.

Microsoft Defender ATP only works on Android 6 and higher, it is recommended that we remove other antivirus systems for it to work properly.

