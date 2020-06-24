Microsoft Defender, the company’s new antivirus, can now be downloaded on Android, albeit in a preliminary version.

Companies like Microsoft continue to launch a series of applications to protect users from threats on their mobile phones, although at the time we have already shown that antivirus on Android is rather useless. Last February, the Redmond company confirmed the mobile version of your antivirus Microsoft Defender, an app that can already be download on android devices, although it is not the final version, but a public beta.

Microsoft has made a preliminary version of its antivirus available for users for smartphones with Android operating system. The tech giant announced earlier this year that Microsoft Defender was going to reach both Android devices like iOS, although those who have a terminal from the bitten apple company will have to wait until the end of the year to try this antivirus. As you can read in the official statement, this public preview for Google’s operating system will include phishing protection, and insecure network connections from malicious applications, websites, and apps; and will offer signature-based malware detection.

Kanishka Srivastava, a senior program manager at Microsoft, said in the statement that “the scans are performed instantly to detect malware and potentially unwanted applications (PUAs). If a secure application is downloaded, the end user will see a slight notification informing you that the application is clean » Phishing is one of the biggest threats on mobile devices, with most attacks taking place outside of email, such as on websites, games, or applications. To address this problem, Microsoft Defender offers anit-phising, connection blocking and custom indicators.

First of all, Microsoft web protections will include anti-phising so that unsafe web pages sent by text message, email, WhatsApp and other apps they crash instantly. In addition, the Redmond company is also employing its Defender SmartScreen technology to block insecure network connections that malicious applications could attempt to create without the user’s knowledge.

As for custom flags, security teams can create custom flags, giving them more detailed control about allowing and blocking URLs and domains to which users connect from their Android devices. Preview of Microsoft Defender comes to Android more than a year after the company started a public preview of its antivirus on macOS.

Furthermore, the tech giant is also planning to launch a somewhat more limited version of your antivirus for iOS devices, Apple’s operating system, although at the moment it is unknown when it will officially arrive (it is expected to happen later this year). Finally, Microsoft Defender is also available on Linux.

