Now that the world is working from home, many companies have realized the true possibilities of the home office. At the same time, they are also more aware of the benefits and enormous productivity that digital tools confer. However, in this quarantine, some quite serious technological and equipment management challenges have also begun to emerge, which will be urgent to resolve in these weeks. Like the Reply All.

On the latter phenomenon, the technological Microsoft is ready to declare war on this lousy business practice. In many occasions it is necessary that all the people who are copied in an email find out all the information that comes and goes on the specific subject. But most of the time, it only leads to massive spam that few companies bother to avoid. So proper management must come from elsewhere.

In this sense, the technology company has just introduced the Reply-All Storm Protection tool. As its name implies, it will allow for a more precise management of this annoying phenomenon. Business customers who use this function may receive alert messages when there is a risk of spam to the organization by one of these emails. In addition, individual collaborators may receive messages to discourage the practice.

A great management lesson… from a supplier

Several technology companies have been improving their services little by little in recent weeks, now that the largest number of users is leading to unexpected events. For example, Zoom had to close an alliance with Oracle to cover all the people who are using its video call system. Platforms like Reddit are also accelerating certain features for their audience. New rivalries even arose.

But it’s worth taking a little deeper look at the case of email spam protection. While it seems like a minor management issue, Reply All can be a real technology challenge. In massive companies, you can overcrowd your servers with hundreds of GB of unnecessary information. Even in smaller companies, this phenomenon can result in distractions and the loss of valuable time.

What is truly disappointing is that Microsoft has had to present this human resource management initiative as a provider. It is true that, as a company, you are as much a victim of Reply All spam as your customers. But it must also be accepted that it would not be necessary if the brands had stricter measures or a better approach with their collaborators. A staff management lesson worth considering.

Human resource management, a prohibited art?

Even though people are, in theory, the biggest pillar of any company; Personnel management in many organizations seems to be a frequent challenge. In the midst of this contingency, there are already countless brands that have been singled out for allegedly not taking proper care of their people. These disagreements occur not only at the base, but also at the highest circle. To this must be added the constant friction between unions and management teams.

And is that if companies can not have good management of problems as simple as Reply All, what hope is there to solve more complex challenges? For example, as mentioned by EnvatoTuts +, discrimination and harassment in professional spaces. Or, the good provision of the physical and mental health of the collaborators, which worries EBN. Conflict resolution and morale can also be mentioned, according to The Balance.

